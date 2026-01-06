Commercial Metals Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Irving, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share, up from 78 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals' quarterly revenue is $2.05 billion, up from $1.91 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 5, CMC announced a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share.

Commercial Metals shares rose 1.3% to close at $72.69 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $68 to $79 on Dec. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Jefferies analyst Christopher LeFemina upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $70 to $78 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $64 to $78 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Piyush Sood upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $57.5 to $68 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Harris maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $69 to $76 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying CMC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock