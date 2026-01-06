Simply Good Foods Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Denver, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share, down from 49 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Simply Good Foods' quarterly revenue is $339.33 million, up from $341.27 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 23, Simply Good Foods posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

Simply Good Foods shares fell 3.7% to close at $18.84 on Monday.

Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $29 to $31 on Dec. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $43 to $35 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $27 to $23 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $38 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $42 to $38 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

