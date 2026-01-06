Alphabet To Rally More Than 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo raised Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) price target from $222 to $233. Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Packaging Corp shares closed at $211.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE:ONTO) from $150 to $200. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating. Onto Innovation shares closed at $178.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) price target from $480 to $500. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. MongoDB shares closed at $420.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised the price target for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) from $275 to $330. BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Buy rating. Expedia shares closed at $287.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research cut the price target for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) from $125 to $110. Wolfe Research analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained an Outperform rating. Uber shares closed at $80.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Arete Research raised Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) price target from $73 to $132. Arete Research analyst David Mak upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Roku shares settled at $114.68 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) price target from $220 to $180. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating. Datadog closed at $133.64 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) price target from $320 to $365. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating. Alphabet shares closed at $316.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) from $185 to $179. Citigroup analyst Alastair Syme maintained a Buy rating. Chevron shares settled at $163.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) price target from $342 to $391. Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained an Overweight rating. JPMorgan shares closed at $334.04 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.