Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Acuity Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.59 per share, up from $3.97 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Acuity's quarterly revenue is $1.14 billion, up from $951.6 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 1, the company reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 17.1% year-over-year to $1.21 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of Acuity rose 0.9% to close at $376.69 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Christopher Snyder maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $365 to $425 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $312 to $356 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $380 to $405 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $380 to $435 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $335 to $360 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%

