RPM International Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will release earnings results for its second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Analysts expect the Medina, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share, up from $1.39 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for RPM International's quarterly revenue is $1.93 billion, up from $1.85 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 2, RPM International raised its dividend from 51 cents to 54 cents per share.

Shares of RPM International rose 1.9% to close at $105.71 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $136 to $127 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $127 to $119 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $138 to $128 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $121 to $132 on Dec. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $145 to $125 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%

Considering buying RPM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock