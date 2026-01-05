Constellation Brands Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share, down from $3.25 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Constellation’s quarterly revenue is $2.16 billion, up from $2.46 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 6, Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Constellation shares gained 2.3% to close at $141.17 on Friday.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $155 to $135 on Nov. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $150 to $147 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $173 to $153 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $176 to $160 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $196 to $168 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

