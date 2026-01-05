Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AZZ Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) will release earnings results for its third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Analysts expect the Draper, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share, up from $1.39 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AZZ's quarterly revenue is $419.47 million, up from $403.65 million a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Oct. 9, AZZ reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Shares of AZZ rose 2.4% to close at $109.74 on Friday.

Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $128 to $121 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $131 to $140 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $108 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $101 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Roth MKM analyst Gerry Sweeney initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $108 on Feb. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

