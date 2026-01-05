IBM To Rally More Than 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) price target from $64 to $52. Guggenheim analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares closed at $23.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased the price target for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) from $173 to $215. Baird analyst Daniel Moore maintained an Outperform rating. J B Hunt shares closed at $196.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) price target from $131 to $168. UBS analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Emerson Electric shares closed at $135.82 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) from $8 to $12. Baird analyst Daniel Moore upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Heartland Express shares closed at $9.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim cut the price target for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) from $55 to $50. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating. Trade Desk shares closed at $37.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) price target from $110 to $90. TD Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. Pentair shares settled at $105.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) price target from $44 to $54. Barclays analyst Andrew Mok upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Centene closed at $41.78 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC) price target from $47 to $56. Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg downgraded Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Truist Financial shares closed at $49.74 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised the price target for Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) from $37 to $50. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating. Amkor Technology shares settled at $42.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised IBM (NYSE:IBM) price target from $300 to $360. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. IBM shares closed at $291.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying IBM stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CNCCentene Corp
$42.652.08%
EMREmerson Electric Co
$138.241.78%
HTLDHeartland Express Inc
$9.544.30%
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$295.101.23%
JBHTJB Hunt Transport Services Inc
$196.78-%
PNRPentair PLC
$104.47-0.95%
RAREUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
$23.55-0.21%
TFCTruist Financial Corp
$49.25-0.98%
TTDThe Trade Desk Inc
$37.830.40%
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.