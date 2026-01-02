Applied Digital Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report quarterly loss at 22 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 6 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital's quarterly revenue is $82.22 million, up from $63.87 million a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Dec. 29, Applied Digital announced plans to spin out cloud business and proposed a business combination with EKSO to launch ChronoScale.

Applied Digital shares gained 1.8% to close at $24.52 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Mike Grondahi maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $40 on Dec. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Lake Street analyst Rob Brown maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $45 on Dec. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $41 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $37 to $39 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $20 to $40 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

