Kura Sushi Likely To Report Q1 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Analysts expect the Irvine, California-based company to report quarterly loss at 16 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 8 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi's quarterly revenue is $73.05 million, up from $64.46 million a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Nov. 6, Kura Sushi reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and raised its FY 2025 sales guidance.

Kura Sushi shares gained 1.7% to close at $52.33 on Wednesday.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $79 to $59 on Nov. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $67 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $85 to $96 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Roth Capital analyst George Kelly maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $89 to $106 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

