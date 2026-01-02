5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Year

U.S. stocks settled lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points during the session. The S&P 500 also declined for the fourth straight session, but recorded gains for 2025.

The S&P 500 jumped 16.39% for the year, recording its third consecutive double-digit annual surge, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 20.36%. The Dow, meanwhile, added 12.97% in 2025.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Ruben Roy

Analyst Firm : Stifel

: Stifel Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a price target of $250 on Dec. 29. This analyst sees around 34% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on (NASDAQ:NVDA) with a price target of $250 on Dec. 29. This analyst sees around 34% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 24, Nvidia announced a non-exclusive licensing agreement with AI chip startup Groq, which was founded in 2016.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained a Hold rating on TE Connectivity plc (NYSE:TEL) and boosted the price target from $239 to $240 on Dec. 19. This analyst sees around 5% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Hold rating on (NYSE:TEL) and boosted the price target from $239 to $240 on Dec. 19. This analyst sees around 5% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 17, TE Connectivity announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 71 cents per ordinary share.

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $125 on Dec. 31. This analyst expects around 7% surge in the stock.

Downgraded rating on (NASDAQ:TSEM) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $125 on Dec. 31. This analyst expects around 7% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 12, Tower Semiconductor unveiled a new foundry path for co-packaged optics.

Analyst: Michael Ciarmoli

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) and raised the price target from $366 to $391 on Dec. 23. This analyst expects around 21% gain in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on (NYSE:HEI) and raised the price target from $366 to $391 on Dec. 23. This analyst expects around 21% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 18, Heico posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and increased the price target from $300 to $335 on Dec. 18. This analyst expects around 17% jump in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on (NASDAQ:MU) and increased the price target from $300 to $335 on Dec. 18. This analyst expects around 17% jump in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 17, Micron reported first-quarter revenue of $13.64 billion, topping analyst estimates of $12.83 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo via Shutterstock