Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Saratoga Investment Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will release earnings results for its third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 59 cents per share, down from 90 cents per share in the year-ago period. Saratoga Investment is expected to report revenue of $31.35 million, up from $35.88 million a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Nov. 6, Saratoga Investment announced a new $85 million credit facility with Valley National Bank.

Shares of Saratoga Investment rose 0.2% to close at $23.07 on Wednesday.

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst John Rowan downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 51%.

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $25.25 to $24.25 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

