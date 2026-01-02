UniFirst Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) will release earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share, down from $2.40 per share in the year-ago period. UniFirst is expected to report revenue of $615.23 million, up from $604.91 million a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Dec. 22, Unifirst received an acquisition proposal from Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for $275 per share in cash.

Shares of Unifirst fell 1.1% to close at $192.90 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $190 to $182 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 55%.

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $152 to $145 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman reinstated an Underweight rating with a price target of $175 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $218 to $197 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

