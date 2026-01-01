Albertsons Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share, down from 71 cents per share in the year-ago period. Albertsons is projected to report revenue of $19.17 billion, up from $18.77 billion a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Oct. 14, Albertsons reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 earnings forecast.

Albertsons shares fell 0.5% to close at $17.17 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $21 to $20 on Dec. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $28 to $29 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $27 to $25 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $27 to $23 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $23 to $21 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

