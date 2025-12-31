Alphabet To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities cut WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) price target from $122 to $116. B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Neutral rating. WEC Energy shares closed at $106.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased the price target for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) from $27 to $30. B of A Securities analyst Mariana Perez Mora maintained a Neutral rating. Amentum shares closed at $29.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Clear Street cut Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) price target from $3.5 to $3. Clear Street analyst Tim Moore upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Plug Power shares closed at $1.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from $23 to $25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Wood Lay maintained a Market Perform rating. Community West Bancshares shares closed at $22.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised the price target for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) from $85 to $88. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating. NextEra Energy shares closed at $80.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) price target from $5 to $7.5. Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton maintained a Hold rating. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares settled at $7.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) price target from $134 to $155. BTIG analyst Thomas Catherwood maintained a Buy rating. Prologis closed at $129.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens raised Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) price target from $340 to $385. Citizens analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating. Alphabet shares closed at $313.85 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush cut the price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) from $42 to $40. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares settled at $36.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) price target from $290 to $310. Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating. Capital One Financial shares closed at $243.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$243.80-0.07%
CWBCCommunity West Bancshares
$22.52-%
GFSGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc
$35.65-1.29%
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$313.82-0.01%
NEENextEra Energy Inc
$80.740.26%
PLDPrologis Inc
$128.00-0.78%
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$1.960.95%
VNDAVanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
$8.3819.2%
WECWEC Energy Group Inc
$106.09-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.