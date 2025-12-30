Etsy Stock Stalls As Market Awaits Clarity On New Strategy

Etsy Inc's (NYSE:ETSY) Depop segment remains unprofitable, according to BTIG.

The Etsy Analyst: Analyst Marvin Fong reiterated a Buy rating, while cutting the price target from $81 to $74.

The Etsy Thesis: Although the stock remains undervalued, investors are in a wait-and-watch mode "to see how the Depop marketing campaign and the CEO transition unfold in 2026," Fong said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

The company is also facing other industry cross-currents, including agentic commerce, consumer spending, and cross-border, he added.

The analyst maintained the adjusted EBIDTA estimates for 2026 and 2027 at $741.2 million and $808.3 million, respectively. He also reiterated the earnings estimates of $2.31 per share for 2026 and $2.65 per share for 2027.

ETSY Price Action: Etsy shares were down 1.24% at $55.89 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Etsy’s market capitalization of $5.52 billion positions it as a significant player in the Consumer Discretionary sector, particularly within the Broadline Retail industry.

The stock’s P/E ratio of 38.24 suggests that investors are pricing in substantial growth expectations, which may reflect the platform’s unique niche in the e-commerce landscape.

Read More:

Photo by Sergei Elagin via Shutterstock