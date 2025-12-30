AngioDynamics Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will release earnings results for its second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

Analysts expect the Latham, New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 10 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 4 cents per share. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics quarterly revenue is $76.43 million, compared to $72.84 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 2, AngioDynamics raised its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance.

AngioDynamics shares fell 1.8% to close at $12.87 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $17 to $18 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $16 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying ANGO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock