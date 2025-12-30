AAR Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) will release earnings results for its second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

Analysts expect the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share, up from 90 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AAR's quarterly revenue is $760.95 million. Last year, it reported $686.1 million in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 17, AAR announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Aircraft Reconfig Technologies.

Shares of AAR fell 0.7% to close at $84.51 on Monday.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $100 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90 on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $86 to $93 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $81 to $90 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

