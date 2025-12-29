Praxis Precision Medicines To Rally More Than 213%? Here Are 8 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG raised Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) price target from $507 to $843. BTIG analyst Kambiz Yazdi maintained a Buy rating. Praxis Precision Medicines shares closed at $268.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) from $10 to $11. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating. Autolus Therapeutics shares closed at $1.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut KB Home (NYSE:KBH) price target from $71 to $50. JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating. KB Home shares closed at $57.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners slashed the price target for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) from $17 to $14.5. Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Amicus Therapeutics shares closed at $14.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Clear Street raised the price target for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) from $16 to $22. Clear Street analyst Gregory Pendy maintained a Buy rating. Planet Labs shares closed at $19.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Clear Street boosted Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) price target from $17 to $25. Clear Street analyst Greg Pendy maintained a Buy rating. Intuitive Machines shares settled at $15.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Lake Street increased Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ:VELO) price target from $6 to $18. Lake Street analyst Jaeson Schmidt maintained a Buy rating. Velo3D closed at $13.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) price target from $237 to $234. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating. Vail Resorts shares closed at $140.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
