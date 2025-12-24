C.H. Robinson Worldwide To Rally More Than 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B. Riley Securities cut WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) price target from $44 to $40. B. Riley Securities analyst Nick Giles maintained a Buy rating. WhiteFiber shares closed at $14.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Northland Capital Markets increased the price target for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) from $60 to $73. Northland Capital Markets analyst Bobby Brooks maintained an Outperform rating. CECO Environmental shares closed at $60.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) price target from $17 to $16. Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating. Americold Realty Trust shares closed at $12.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI) from $30 to $26. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained an Outperform rating. Gemini Space Station shares closed at $11.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) from $62 to $65. Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Realty Income shares closed at $55.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Alliance Global Partners cut Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) price target from $17 to $9. Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Spire Global shares settled at $8.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) price target from $269 to $250. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating. Honeywell closed at $195.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) price target from $26 to $28. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Neutral rating. Schneider National shares closed at $27.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased the price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) from $167 to $182. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating. C.H. Robinson shares settled at $164.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut raised MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) price target from $115 to $113. B of A Securities analyst Sachin Salgaonkar maintained a Buy rating. MakeMyTrip shares closed at $85.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
