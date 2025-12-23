Meta Platforms To $815? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities raised ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) price target from $72 to $84. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Neutral rating. ArcBest shares closed at $77.69 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) from $81 to $87. Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Overweight rating. Monster Beverage shares closed at $77.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) price target from $93 to $102. Piper Sandler analyst Crispin Love upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. SEI Investments shares closed at $84.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased the price target for Brightspring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) from $41 to $50. BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Buy rating. Brightspring Health Services shares closed at $38.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) from $90 to $88. BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Brown & Brown shares closed at $80.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KB Home (NYSE:KBH) price target from $67 to $62. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating. KB Home shares settled at $56.45 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) price target from $153 to $151. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Vail Resorts closed at $147.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) price target from $8 to $10. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew S. Fein maintained a Buy rating. Savara shares closed at $6.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) from $63 to $90. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Rocket Lab shares settled at $77.55 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut raised Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) price target from $820 to $815. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating. Meta shares closed at $661.50 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
