These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Conagra Brands After Q2 Results

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) reported mixed results for the second quarter on Friday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 44 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.979 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.986 billion.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, said, “While we continued to navigate a challenging consumer environment in the second quarter, I am pleased with the continued underlying momentum we are seeing across the business. As we look ahead to the second half, we are well positioned to return to organic net sales growth supported by a robust innovation pipeline, increased merchandising and A&P investment, and a resilient supply chain. While the macro environment remains dynamic, our active management and focused execution give us confidence in our path forward. Accordingly, we are reaffirming our fiscal 2026 guidance.”

ConAgra reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.70 to $1.85, compared with the $1.75 analyst estimate. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance for organic net sales, projecting a change between a 1% decline and flat growth compared to fiscal 2025. ConAgra also maintained its adjusted operating margin outlook at about 11.0% to 11.5%.

Conagra shares fell 0.8% to trade $17.21 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Conagra following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained Conagra with an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $18 to $17.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $20.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained Conagra Brands with an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $22.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained the stock with a Hold and cut the price target from $19 to $18.

Considering buying CAG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock