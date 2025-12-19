Cintas Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Earnings

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted upbeat quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.21, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20. Quarterly sales of $2.80 billion (+9.3% year over year) beat the Street view of $2.766 billion.

Cintas raised its fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to $4.81 to $4.88, up from $4.74 to $4.86, compared with the analyst consensus of $4.85. The company also lifted its fiscal 2026 sales forecast to $11.150 billion to $11.220 billion from $11.060 billion to $11.180 billion, versus the Street estimate of $11.151 billion.

Cintas shares fell 1.3% to $187.50 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cintas following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained Cintas with a Neutral and raised the price target from $220 to $225.

Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $185 to $205.

Considering buying CTAS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock