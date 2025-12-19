Tesla logo on mobile
December 19, 2025 8:29 AM 3 min read

Tesla To $444? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Truist Securities raised NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) price target from $254 to $265. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Buy rating. NXP Semiconductors shares closed at $222.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo increased the price target for Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) from $186 to $195. Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Generac shares closed at $136.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities raised Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) price target from $406 to $444. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating. Tesla shares closed at $483.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein increased the price target for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) from $557 to $630. Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard maintained a Market Perform rating. Caterpillar shares closed at $565.83 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) from $116 to $93. Barclays analyst Adam Seiden downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. AGCO shares closed at $106.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler raised Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) price target from $252 to $264. Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained an Overweight rating. Assurant shares settled at $238.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) price target from $5 to $7. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating. Pyxis Oncshares closed at $1.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) price target from $465 to $515. JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $470.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased the price target for FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) from $285 to $315. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Neutral rating. FedEx shares settled at $287.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) price target from $75 to $72. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained a Market Perform rating. Nike shares closed at $65.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

