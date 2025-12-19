Winnebago Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Dec. 19.

Analysts expect the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 3 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Winnebago's quarterly revenue is $631.57 million, compared to $625.6 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 17, Winnebago named John Murabito as chair of the board succeeding David Miles.

Winnebago shares fell 2.6% to close at $40.33 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $36 to $46 on Nov. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BMO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $40 to $45 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $36 to $41 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Roth Capital analyst Scott Stember maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $37 to $30 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $38 to $35 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Considering buying WGO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock