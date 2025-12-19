Lamb Weston Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will release earnings results for its second quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Dec. 19.

Analysts expect the Eagle, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share, down from 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston's quarterly revenue is $1.59 billion. Last year, it reported $1.6 billion in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 30, Lamb Weston posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of $1.66 billion, up slightly from $1.65 billion a year earlier and ahead of the $1.62 billion estimate.

Shares of Lamb Weston fell 0.2% to close at $59.33 on Thursday.

B of A Securities analyst Peter Galbo maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $60 to $66 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $63 to $56 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $80 to $75 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $87 to $69 on Dec. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

