Carnival Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Dec. 19.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share, up from 14 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Carnival's quarterly revenue is $6.37 billion, compared to $5.94 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in six straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Carnival shares rose 1.1% to close at $28.34 on Thursday.

UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $35 to $37 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $37 to $36 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $35 to $40 on Dec. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Wells Fargo analyst Trey Bowers maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $34 to $35 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $38 to $36 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

