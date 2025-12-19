Paychex Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will release earnings results for its second quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Dec. 19.

Analysts expect the Rochester, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share, up from $1.14 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Paychex's quarterly revenue is $1.55 billion, compared to $1.32 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 30, the company reported first-quarter sales growth of 17% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $1.540 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.538 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.22 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.21.

Paychex shares fell 2.1% to close at $114.24 on Thursday.

Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $137 to $126 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $126 to $114 on Dec. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $132 to $133 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $158 to $148 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $148 to $153 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

