GM 'Executing Better Than Its Auto Peers,' While Rivals Struggle With EVs

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) continues to navigate supply chain issues heading into 2026 with a focus on cash flow growth from its ICE (internal combustion engine) CE business and "executing better than its auto peers who have struggled in the EV transition," according to Wedbush.

The General Motors Analyst: Analyst Dan Ives reaffirmed an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $75 to $95.

The General Motors Thesis: Electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to represent only around 10% of the U.S. auto market in 2026, Ives said in the note.

General Motors has reduced its EV capacity across its supply chain as it navigates slowing demand in the U.S., he added.

While Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) recently took a massive $19.5 billion special charge to dismantle its EV plans, General Motors recorded a one-time charge of $1.6 billion, as it had already begun making adjustments, such as shifting its Orion plant from EVs to ICE, the analyst stated.

This was done to "increase reliance of its strong ICE portfolio to drive margins and generate stable free cash flow into 2026," he further wrote.

General Motors is also cushioned against tariff risks as it has "directed thousands of suppliers to consolidate their supply chains away from China by 2027," Ives said.

GM Price Action: General Motors shares were up 1.42% at $81.65 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $83.04, according to Benzinga Pro data.

