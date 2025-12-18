Nike Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

NIKE, Inc (NYSE:NKE) will release earnings results for its second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Analysts expect the Beaverton, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share, down from 78 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Nike's quarterly revenue is $12.22 billion, compared to $12.35 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 2, Nike named Venkatesh Alagirisamy as COO.

Nike shares fell 2.1% to close at $65.69 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $100 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $75 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Guggenheim analyst Simeon Siegel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $77 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $74 to $70 on Dec. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $60 to $75 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Considering buying NKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

