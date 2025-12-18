Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Birkenstock Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Analysts expect the UK-based company to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share, up from 29 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock's quarterly revenue is $521.1 million. Last year, it reported $455.76 million in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 25, Birkenstock issued upbeat 2025 outlook.

Shares of Birkenstock fell 1.8% to close at $46.40 on Wednesday.

BTIG analyst Janine Stichter maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $72 on Dec. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $70 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Guggenheim analyst Simeon Siegel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $60 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $81 to $66 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $77 to $76 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

Photo via Shutterstock