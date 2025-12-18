Cintas Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) will release earnings results for its second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Analysts expect the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share, up from $1.09 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Cintas quarterly revenue is $2.77 billion. Last year, it reported $2.56 billion in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 28, Cintas announced a quarterly cash dividend and new $1.0 billion stock buyback authorization.

Shares of Cintas fell 0.1% to close at $187.37 on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $220 to $210 on Dec. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $218 to $185 on Nov. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $240 to $206 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $246 to $230 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $227 to $230 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

