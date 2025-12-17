Darden Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will release earnings results for its second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Analysts expect the Orlando, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share, up from $2.03 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Darden's quarterly revenue is $3.07 billion, compared to $2.89 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 18, Darden Restaurants reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Darden shares fell 0.5% to close at $185.53 on Tuesday.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $239 to $232 on Dec. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Mizuho analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $190 to $185 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $240 to $230 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $239 to $220 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $230 to $210 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

