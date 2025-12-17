Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp FactSet Research Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Analysts expect the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.37 per share, compared to $4.37 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research's quarterly revenue is $600.45 million. Last year, it reported $568.67 million in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 18, FactSet issued FY2026 EPS guidance below estimates.

Shares of FactSet Research rose 0.3% to close at $293.00 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $296 to $260 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

UBS analyst Alex Kramm upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and slashed the price target from $480 to $425 on Sept. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $452 to $324 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $393 to $293 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $464 to $372 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

Considering buying FDS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock