Accenture Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share, up from $3.59 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Accenture's quarterly revenue is $18.53 million. Last year, it reported $17.69 million in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, Accenture agreed to acquire a majority stake in US-based AI data center engineering and consulting firm DLB Associates and its affiliated companies.

Shares of Accenture fell 1% to close at $272.04 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $271 to $320 on Dec. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Citigroup analyst Bryan Keane initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $266 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $348 to $309 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $325 to $270 on Sept. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $330 on Sept. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

