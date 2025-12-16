Spire Global Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) will release earnings results for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Analysts expect the Vienna, Virginia-based company to report quarterly loss at 33 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 43 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Spire Global's quarterly revenue is $21.17 million. Last year, it reported $28.57 million in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 4, Spire Global reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Shares of Spire Global fell 5.7% to close at $9.08 on Monday.

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $11 to $13 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $20 to $18 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

