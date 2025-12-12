Netskope Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Q3 Results

Netskope Inc (NASDAQ:NTSK) reported upbeat results for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 40 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $184.200 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $175.919 million.

Netskope said it sees FY25 adjusted losses of 53 cents to 51 cents per share on revenue of $701 million to $703 million.

“We delivered an excellent third quarter with accelerating top line growth and incremental improvements to the bottom line,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. “Cloud modernization and AI are fueling strong demand for our market-leading Netskope One platform of security, networking, and analytics products. And, the investments we’ve made in our foundational technology architecture, NewEdge private cloud, and go-to-market engine are driving clear returns as we successfully scale to address our estimated $149 billion market opportunity.”

Netskope shares fell 11.4% to trade at $20.81 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Netskope following earnings announcement.

Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained Netskope with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $27 to $28.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $25 to $26.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Netskope with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $26 to $27.

Considering buying NTSK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock