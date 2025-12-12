These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Costco After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the bell on Thursday.

Costco reported first-quarter revenue of $67.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of $67.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The membership-based retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.50 per share, beating estimates of $4.27 per share.

Membership fees came in at approximately $1.33 billion, up from $1.17 billion in the prior year’s quarter.

Costco said it currently operates 923 warehouses, including 633 in the U.S. The company exited the first quarter with approximately $16.22 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Costco shares fell 1.4% to trade at $872.06 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Costco following earnings announcement.

Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma maintained Costco Wholesale with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $1,134 to $1,146.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $1,125 to $1,000.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Costco with an Outperform rating and maintained a price target of $1,100.

