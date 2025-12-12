Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lennar Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share, down from $4.03 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Lennar's quarterly revenue is $9.13 billion. Last year, it reported $9.95 billion in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 14, Lennar announced the retirement of Jonathan Jaffe, co-CEO and president.

Shares of Lennar fell 0.7% to close at $119.15 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and raised the price target from $95 to $98 on Dec. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $118 to $115 on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $133 to $125 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Kim maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $118 to $114 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

UBS analyst John Lovallo maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $146 to $161 on Sept. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

