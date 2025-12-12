Worthington Enterprises Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share, up from 60 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Worthington's quarterly revenue is $310.60 million, compared to $274.05 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 23, Worthington Enterprises posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Worthington shares gained 1.5% to close at $58.00 on Thursday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian McNamara maintained the stock with a Buy rating and cut the price target from $81 to $73 price target on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari maintained the stock with a Sell rating and raised the price target from $44 to $50 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Considering buying WOR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

