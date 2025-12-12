Navan Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 15.

Analysts expect the Palo Alto, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at 17 cents per share on revenue of $182.09 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 24, Navan announced it has been selected by Frasers Group to be its global partner for travel and expense management.

Shares of Navan fell 0.4% to close at $13.92 on Thursday.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $30 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $25 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $25 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $29 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $26 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

Photo via Shutterstock