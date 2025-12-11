These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Planet Labs After Q3 Results

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates on Wednesday.

Planet Labs reported third-quarter revenue of $81.25 million, beating analyst estimates of $71.99 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The satellite imaging company reported breakeven adjusted earnings per share and a loss of 19 cents per share on a GAAP basis.

"We delivered a strong third quarter, marked by continued momentum in the business, accelerated revenue growth, and excellent progress on our profitability goals. We're seeing strong traction with our AI-enabled global monitoring solutions, demonstrated by our recent award under the NGA's Luno B program and expansion with NATO," said Will Marshall, co-founder, chair and CEO of Planet Labs.

Planet Labs expects revenue in the fourth quarter to come in between $76 million and $80 million versus estimates of $73.88 million.

The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $281 million to $289 million to a new range of $297 million to $301 million versus estimates of $284.11 million.

Planet Labs shares rose 37% to trade at $17.74 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Planet Labs following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained Planet Labs with a Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $22.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $17 to $20.

Clear Street analyst Gregory Pendy maintained Planet Labs with a Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $16.

Considering buying PL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock