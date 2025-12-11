Synopsys Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Synopsys reported quarterly earnings of $2.90 per share, which beat the Street of $2.78. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.26 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.25 billion.

"The Synopsys team delivered a solid finish to a year that redefined our company as the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems," said Sassine Ghazi, CEO of Synopsys.

Synopsys sees fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $14.32 to $14.40, versus the $12.85 analyst estimate, and fiscal revenue of between $9.56 billion and $9.66 billion, versus the $7.04 billion estimate.

Synopsys shares fell 0.8% to trade at $472.13 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Synopsys following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained Synopsys with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $630 to $602.

Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $550 to $580.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded Synopsys from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $500 to $560.

Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $575 to $600.

Wells Fargo analyst Joe Quatrochi maintained Synopsys with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $445 to $500.

