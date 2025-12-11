Chewy Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) on Wednesday better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The company reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, beating the consensus of 13 cents and within the management guidance of 28-33 cents. The retailer of pet supplies reported sales of $3.117 billion, up 8.3% year over year, compared to the consensus of $3.099 billion and the management guidance of $3.07 billion-$3.1 billion.

"Chewy continues to outperform the pet category and expand market share, with profits once again growing faster than sales," said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy.

Chewy expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 24-27 cents per share versus the consensus of 12 cents. The pet product retailer forecasts fourth-quarter sales of $3.24 billion-$3.26 billion compared to the consensus of $3.272 billion.

Chewy raises its fiscal 2025 sales guidance from $12.50 billion-$12.60 billion to $12.58 billion-$12.60 billion compared to the consensus of $12.67 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be 5.6%-5.7% (versus prior 5.4%-5.7%).

Chewy shares fell 2.15% to trade at $34.47 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Chewy following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Trevor Young maintained Chewy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $47 to $52.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Steiger maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $52.

