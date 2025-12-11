Oracle Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q2 Earnings

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) posted mixed second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday.

Oracle reported second-quarter revenue of $16.06 billion, missing analyst estimates of $16.21 billion. The software giant said adjusted earnings grew 54% year-over-year to $2.26 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.64 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"We are committed to Cloud Neutrality because we believe that our customers should be able to run their Oracle databases in any cloud they choose. That strategy is definitely paying off. Our Multicloud database business is our fastest-growing business — up 817% in Q2," said Mike Sicilia, CEO of Oracle.

Oracle shares fell 0.1% to close at $223.01 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Oracle following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained Oracle with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $380 to $290.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $368 to $300.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained Oracle with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $355 to $270.

Bernstein analyst Mark L. Moerdler maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $364 to $339.

Considering buying ORCL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock