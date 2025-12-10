These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Ollie's Bargain Outlet After Q3 Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported mixed third-quarter results on Tuesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 75 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents. Quarterly sales of $613.62 million, up 18.6% year over year, missed the Street view of $614.397 million.

"With the better-than-expected third-quarter results and a very good start to the fourth quarter, we are raising our full-year sales and earnings outlook," said Eric van der Valk, President and CEO.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $3.76–$3.84 to $3.81-$3.87, compared with the analyst estimate of $3.85. The discount retailer raises 2025 sales guidance from $2.631 -$2.644 billion to $2.648 -$2.655 billion versus the consensus of $2.644 billion.

Ollie's Bargain shares fell 0.3% to trade at $113.79 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ollie's Bargain following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained Ollie’s Bargain Outlet with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $141 to $130.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith reiterated the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $150 to $140.

Considering buying OLLI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock