Designer Brands Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Strong Q3 Earnings

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) announced better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results on Tuesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents. Quarterly sales of $752.411 million (down 3.2% year over year) missed the Street view of $763.400 million. Total comparable sales decreased by 2.4%.

"Our third quarter performance represents another meaningful step forward in our transformation, as we demonstrated continued sequential improvement across multiple financial and operating metrics," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer.

Designer Brands expects fiscal year 2025 adjusted operating profit of $50 million-$55 million. The company projects Designer Brands' net sales to be down 3%-5%.

Designer Brands shares rose 8.6% to trade at $7.82 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Designer Brands following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Designer Brands with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $5 to $7.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $4.5 to $7.

Photo via Shutterstock