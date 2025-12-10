G-III Apparel Group logo on smartphone stock chart background
December 10, 2025 12:19 PM 2 min read

These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On G-III Apparel After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GIII) reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates on Tuesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.61. Quarterly sales of $988.649 million (down 9% year over year) missed the Street view of $1.012 billion.

"Looking ahead, we are raising our fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to reflect our third quarter outperformance tempered by the uncertainties around the consumer environment and tariff-related margin pressures," said Morris Goldfarb, chairman and CEO.

The company updated its fiscal 2026 guidance following a strong third-quarter performance, while factoring in a cautious consumer outlook and tariff pressures. It expects tariffs to have a gross impact of about $135 million, partially offset by supplier support, sourcing changes, and selective price increases, leaving a net unmitigated impact of roughly $65 million baked into guidance.

G-III Apparel raised 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $2.55-$2.75 to $2.80-$2.90 versus the $2.68 estimate. The firm lowered 2026 sales guidance from $3.020 billion to $2.980 billion, versus $3.020 billion estimate.

G-III Apparel shares rose 1.8% to trade at $31.36 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on G-III Apparel following earnings announcement.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained G-III Apparel with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $30 to $34.
  • Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $33 to $35.
  • UBS analyst Mauricio Serna maintained G-III Apparel with a Neutral and raised the price target from $28 to $32.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

