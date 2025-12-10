Academy Sports Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q3 Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) reported mixed results for the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06. Quarterly sales of $1.384 billion (+3.0% year over year) missed the Street view of $1.403 billion.

Academy Sports revised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.65–$6.15 (compared to prior forecast of $5.60–$6.30), versus a $5.80 consensus estimate. It also lifted its fiscal 2025 sales outlook to $6.025 billion-$6.200 billion (versus previous guidance of $6.000 billion-$6.265 billion), compared with a $6.128 billion analyst estimate.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares rose 1.7% to trade at $53.96 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Academy Sports and Outdoors following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained Academy Sports with a Neutral and raised the price target from $55 to $58.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $51 to $59.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained Academy Sports with a Neutral and raised the price target from $52 to $54.

Considering buying ASO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock