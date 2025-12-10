Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Adobe Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.39 per share, up from $4.81 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Adobe's quarterly revenue is $6.11 billion. Last year, it reported $5.61 billion in revenue, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company beat analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Shares of Adobe rose 1.5% to close at $344.32 on Tuesday.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $400 to $366 on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $500 on Nov. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $410 to $390 on Nov. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $470 to $420 on Nov. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $520 to $450 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

Considering buying ADBE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

